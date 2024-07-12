Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Decreased by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,628,694,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 61,693.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,105,124 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,049,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,099 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,353,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3,647.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 567,641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $374,688,000 after purchasing an additional 552,492 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,360,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,640,940,000 after buying an additional 485,051 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST stock traded down $37.72 on Thursday, reaching $846.59. 6,011,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,298. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $825.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $751.69. The company has a market capitalization of $375.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $530.56 and a 12-month high of $896.67.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $796.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

