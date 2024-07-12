Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 166,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,898 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 869.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CTRA stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $27.10. 1,677,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,483,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $23.73 and a one year high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CTRA. Truist Financial upgraded Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.93.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

