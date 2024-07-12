Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Trading Down 4.7%

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.12 and last traded at $17.32. Approximately 110,270 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 516,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

BASE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Couchbase from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Couchbase from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Couchbase from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

The company has a market cap of $877.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.15.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Couchbase had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 54.49%. The company had revenue of $51.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 10,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $242,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 883,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,335,510.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 10,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $242,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 883,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,335,510.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret Chow sold 3,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $108,303.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,110.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,933 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BASE. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 40.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 141,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 40,808 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,359,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,656,000 after purchasing an additional 97,718 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

