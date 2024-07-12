Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVO shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

CVO stock opened at C$6.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$343.91 million, a P/E ratio of -17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 2.44. Coveo Solutions has a 52-week low of C$6.41 and a 52-week high of C$12.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.17.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.79 million. Coveo Solutions had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%. Research analysts expect that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

