Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Sold by Bpifrance SA

Bpifrance SA lessened its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,359,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 433,275 shares during the quarter. Criteo makes up approximately 0.8% of Bpifrance SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bpifrance SA owned approximately 2.42% of Criteo worth $47,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRTO. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $42,911.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,167.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $151,827.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,789,545.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $42,911.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,521 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,167.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,672 shares of company stock worth $1,561,239 in the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 565,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,550. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.35.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Criteo had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $253.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

