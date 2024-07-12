CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading 0.4% Higher

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $374.49 and last traded at $372.02. 713,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,097,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $370.43.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a PE ratio of 701.94, a PEG ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $357.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,681,402. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

