Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Short Interest Down 35.4% in June

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the June 15th total of 26,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.8 %

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. 3,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,283. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

