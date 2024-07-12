Custos Family Office LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Custos Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valence8 US LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Valence8 US LP now owns 281,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,307,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCU Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.05. 861,376 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.56. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.