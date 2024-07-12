Custos Family Office LLC Sells 1,656 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Custos Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 21.1% of Custos Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,083,439,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,197.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,890,000 after buying an additional 1,165,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,112,762,000 after buying an additional 1,118,746 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $5.56 on Friday, reaching $565.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,242,708. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $538.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.66. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $565.36. The company has a market capitalization of $487.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.