Custos Family Office LLC Sells 202 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Custos Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Custos Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $516.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,708,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,645. The company has a market cap of $467.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $516.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $493.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

