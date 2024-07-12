cVault.finance Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $14.64 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 12th. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $59.42 million and approximately $14.64 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for about $5,942.24 or 0.10430345 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance’s genesis date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

