CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Stock Performance
CVV opened at $3.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61. CVD Equipment has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.29.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 19.65% and a negative net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $4.92 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment
About CVD Equipment
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.
Further Reading
