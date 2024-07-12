CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

CVV opened at $3.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61. CVD Equipment has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 19.65% and a negative net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $4.92 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment

About CVD Equipment

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVD Equipment stock. AMH Equity Ltd raised its position in CVD Equipment Co. ( NASDAQ:CVV Free Report ) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. CVD Equipment comprises approximately 2.6% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned 9.68% of CVD Equipment worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

Further Reading

