D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Position Decreased by swisspartners Advisors Ltd

swisspartners Advisors Ltd lessened its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up approximately 8.7% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $11,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,530,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,367,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,864,000 after purchasing an additional 525,705 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,503,000 after purchasing an additional 484,058 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 295.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 544,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,678,000 after purchasing an additional 407,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1,719.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,267,000 after purchasing an additional 405,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton Price Performance
Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $10.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,529,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,107. The firm has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $165.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.78 and its 200 day moving average is $147.86.
D.R. Horton Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.
Insider Activity at D.R. Horton
In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.75.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
