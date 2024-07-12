Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Shares Gap Down to $403.92

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $403.92, but opened at $389.32. Daily Journal shares last traded at $390.31, with a volume of 2,469 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DJCO. StockNews.com raised Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TheStreet raised Daily Journal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $569.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $382.57 and a 200 day moving average of $357.67. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 30.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Daily Journal by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Daily Journal by 4.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Daily Journal by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 34.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

