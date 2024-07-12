Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Short Interest Down 79.8% in June

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decline of 79.8% from the June 15th total of 172,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on DARE shares. Brookline Capital Management raised Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DARE

Daré Bioscience Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of DARE stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 23,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,825. Daré Bioscience has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.