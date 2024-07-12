Darelle Online Solutions (CVE:DAR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.02

Darelle Online Solutions Inc. (CVE:DAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 204500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Darelle Online Solutions Trading Down 33.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$737,100.00, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01.

Darelle Online Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darelle Online Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online raffle lottery system to charities in British Columbia. Its online raffle program enables charitable and nonprofit organizations to create, sell, deliver, and manage their raffle tickets and 50/50 draws through online. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darelle Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darelle Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.