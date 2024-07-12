De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) Insider Sells £14,720.58 in Stock

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Free Report) insider Ruth Euling sold 15,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.26), for a total transaction of £14,720.58 ($18,855.62).
De La Rue Price Performance
DLAR opened at GBX 95.80 ($1.23) on Friday. De La Rue plc has a twelve month low of GBX 40.05 ($0.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 107 ($1.37). The firm has a market cap of £187.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.45, a PEG ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,040.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 96.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 89.56.
De La Rue Company Profile
