Decred (DCR) Price Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Decred has a total market cap of $212.46 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be purchased for about $13.13 or 0.00023141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decred has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00081850 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010553 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,182,906 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

