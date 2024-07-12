Defira Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (FIRA)

Defira (FIRA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Defira token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Defira has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $0.07 worth of Defira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Defira has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Defira alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Defira Token Profile

Defira’s launch date was February 25th, 2022. Defira’s official Twitter account is @defiraverse. The official website for Defira is www.defira.com.

Defira Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Defira (FIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Harmony platform. Defira has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Defira is 0.00144479 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $3.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.defira.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Defira should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Defira using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Defira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Defira and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.