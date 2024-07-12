Degen Hits One Day Trading Volume of $15.82 Million (DEGEN)

Degen (DEGEN) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Degen has a total market cap of $75.60 million and approximately $15.82 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Degen has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Degen token can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Degen alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Degen Token Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. Degen’s official message board is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. The official website for Degen is www.degen.tips.

Buying and Selling Degen

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00669885 USD and is up 2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $17,534,035.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Degen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Degen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.