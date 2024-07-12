Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.10

Shares of Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02), with a volume of 1821 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

Dekel Agri-Vision Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.89. The stock has a market cap of £6.44 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.34.

About Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision plc, through its subsidiaries, operates palm oil plantations in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire. The company produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cakes. It also produces and sells cashew nuts. The company was formerly known as DekelOil Public Limited and changed its name to Dekel Agri-Vision plc in November 2019.

