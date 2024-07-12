Delaney Dennis R Grows Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Delaney Dennis R boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 3.2% of Delaney Dennis R’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Broderick Brian C raised its holdings in Danaher by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 62,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,539,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 154,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth $216,000. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 0.4% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 177,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,354,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded up $4.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $246.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,793,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $182.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.31. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $269.11.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.67.

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

