Delek US (NYSE:DK) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Scotiabank

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DK. Mizuho reduced their price target on Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of NYSE DK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,296. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Delek US will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delek US news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 2,750 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $65,972.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,283.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,854 shares of company stock worth $71,078. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Delek US by 7.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

