Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $61.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.29.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $61.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.59.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

