Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a growth of 109.8% from the June 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLAKY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 62,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,538. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DLAKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

