Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 117000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Diamcor Mining Trading Up 12.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$5.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.40.

About Diamcor Mining

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

