DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Shares Gap Up to $210.14

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $210.14, but opened at $216.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods shares last traded at $218.19, with a volume of 52,208 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 4.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.97 and its 200 day moving average is $188.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.71.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 222.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 171 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 141.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

