Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 390.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $60.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $60.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.65.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

