Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,638,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,715,000 after acquiring an additional 534,891 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,168,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,783,000 after acquiring an additional 219,728 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,433,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,322,000 after acquiring an additional 325,154 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,748,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,710,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,814,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $54.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.98.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

