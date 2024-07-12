Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) PT Lowered to $40.00 at KeyCorp

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.86.

NYSE DIN opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $60.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $513.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.74.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.26). Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $206.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is presently 36.30%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.9% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 241,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1,093.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

