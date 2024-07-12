DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Trading Down 2.3%

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 1,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 165,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $43.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls.

