DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Stock Price Down 4.8%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.01. 654,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,673,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of DLocal in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.72.

Get DLocal alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DLocal

DLocal Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $184.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.24 million. DLocal had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLocal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,592,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,550,000 after acquiring an additional 936,558 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its position in DLocal by 78.4% during the first quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,491,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,921,000 after purchasing an additional 655,548 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in DLocal by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,096,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in DLocal by 55.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,546,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 552,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLocal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.