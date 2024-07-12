Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $580.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $530.00.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $531.66.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE DPZ opened at $473.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $330.05 and a 1-year high of $542.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $513.14 and a 200-day moving average of $471.12.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

