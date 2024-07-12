Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, June 10th. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $531.66.

Shares of DPZ opened at $473.28 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $330.05 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $513.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.12.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 134,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,609,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 27.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

