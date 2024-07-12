DP Poland (LON:DPP) Shares Up 2.3%

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.37 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14). 470,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 432,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.14).

DP Poland Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.87. The company has a market cap of £101.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1,100.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.18.

Insider Activity

In other DP Poland news, insider Jeremy Dibb purchased 241,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £24,193.50 ($30,989.50). Company insiders own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

DP Poland Company Profile

DP Poland Plc develops, operates, and sub-franchises Domino's Pizza stores in Poland. The company operates through two segments: Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It operates pizza delivery and dine-in restaurants. DP Poland Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

