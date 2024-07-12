DRI Healthcare Trust (DHT.UN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE: DHT.UN) in the last few weeks:

7/9/2024 – DRI Healthcare Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.50 to C$17.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – DRI Healthcare Trust was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2024 – DRI Healthcare Trust was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$22.00.

7/9/2024 – DRI Healthcare Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$18.50.

7/9/2024 – DRI Healthcare Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$16.00.

DRI Healthcare Trust stock traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$11.63. 26,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,089. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.21 and a 12-month high of C$17.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from DRI Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. DRI Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

