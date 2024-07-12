Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 4,483 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 41,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Drone Delivery Canada Stock Up 4.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17.

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

