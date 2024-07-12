Duality Advisers LP Acquires 159,261 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 326.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,096 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,261 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 52.9% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,750 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 16.9% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 62,439 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 15.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,194 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 744.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,222 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 90,998 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.55. 15,975,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,681,594. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.51. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.