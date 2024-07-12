Duality Advisers LP Acquires 9,029 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Insulet Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PODD traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.39. The stock had a trading volume of 366,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,441. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.74. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $293.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,779,488.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $299,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,286. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.18.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

