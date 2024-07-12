Duality Advisers LP Buys 24,093 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 165.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,093 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.57. 1,914,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,366,864. The company has a market cap of $165.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $106.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.45.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

