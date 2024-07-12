Duality Advisers LP Buys 43,800 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 119.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 0.3 %

AT&T stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 26,006,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,301,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.85.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

