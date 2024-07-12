Duality Advisers LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,002 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675,824 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,495 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,937,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,232 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,829,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $84,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,026 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $84,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $834,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $134,076,817.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,375,179 shares of company stock worth $240,025,973 in the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLTR stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.08. The stock had a trading volume of 22,878,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,740,699. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 232.77, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

