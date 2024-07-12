Duality Advisers LP Invests $3.74 Million in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.85. 672,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,758. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.67 and its 200 day moving average is $111.80. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $87.95 and a one year high of $124.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PRU

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,960,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.