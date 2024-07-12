Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 58,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,079,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,958,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,723,000 after buying an additional 265,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,852,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,311,000 after buying an additional 257,880 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,550,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,317,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,221,000 after acquiring an additional 213,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CHK traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,683. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $72.84 and a 1-year high of $93.58.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.00%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

