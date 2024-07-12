Duality Advisers LP Purchases 23,404 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1,241.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,404 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in J. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 2.3 %

J traded up $3.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.36. 295,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.27 and its 200 day moving average is $141.08. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.71 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $976,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 541,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,450,871.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $976,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 541,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,450,871.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $217,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,180,575 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

