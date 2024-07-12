Duality Advisers LP Sells 20,115 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 58.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,115 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,276. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $82.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

