Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 76,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,376,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 4,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Incyte in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.44.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $488,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $488,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,405 shares of company stock worth $1,703,109 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Price Performance

NASDAQ:INCY traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.80. 980,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,303. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $67.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.72 and a 200 day moving average of $58.59.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $880.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.85 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

