Duality Advisers LP Trims Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,998 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Five Below from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Five Below from $176.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Five Below Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.14. 502,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,516. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.93 and its 200-day moving average is $163.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.76 and a 1-year high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

