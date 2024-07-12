Dymension Price Hits $1.32 (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Dymension coin can currently be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00002264 BTC on popular exchanges. Dymension has a total market cap of $251.15 million and $15.81 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dymension has traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dymension alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Dymension

Dymension’s total supply is 1,028,080,869 coins and its circulating supply is 190,311,079 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,028,026,601 with 190,146,817 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.3475905 USD and is down -3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $19,620,028.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dymension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dymension and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.