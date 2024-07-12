E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 125.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $151.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. E2open Parent updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

E2open Parent Trading Down 7.1 %

ETWO opened at $4.14 on Friday. E2open Parent has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

