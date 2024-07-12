E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 125.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $151.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. E2open Parent updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
ETWO opened at $4.14 on Friday. E2open Parent has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.
